Pausing for Leaders: How to Instantaneously Shift Your Behavior & Avoid Burnout

press release: As a successful leader you already know how to drive great results. Pausing, or intentionally shifting your behavior, can lead to feeling even more engaged and satisfied along the way. Googler Rachael O'Meara will share how pausing helps business leaders tune in to lead an even more engaged and meaningful life. Based on her book, Pause: Harnessing the Life-Changing Power of Giving Yourself a Break, Rachael will cover how to create a pause plan that works for you to lead in a more satisfied, authentic, and engaged life you can implement immediately.