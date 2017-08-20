press release: Join us for Paws for Pints 2017 at Capital Brewery and Bier Garten to benefit Dane County Humane Society!

Celebrating 30 years of exceptional care for Madison-area cats!

Come enjoy your afternoon with friends, family, staff of Cat Care Clinic, and other ailurophiles (aka cat lovers). Or, if you're not into cats, just come for the beer, family fun, and to support Dane County Humane Society!

Event is open to public, but a requested $10 donation will go toward the DCHS, grant you one beer, provide you with one raffle ticket, and supply tons of fun.

Great raffle prizes, brewery tours, games and crafts for kids, face painting, fabulous foods for sale and more await! Jimmy K Show and live music from Karen Wheelock!