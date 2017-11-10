press release: Paws to Love, a benefit sponsored by artisan jewelers, John/Christine Designs, in partnership with Shelter From the Storm Animal Rescue, is scheduled for 5-8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 10 at the John/Christine Designs Gallery, 6858 Paoli Rd., it was announced today. A portion of the proceeds from the gallery’s evening and weekend sales will benefit Shelter From the Storm, a Madison-based, all-breed cat and dog rescue. The evening will include a selection of hors d’oeuvres and Botham Vineyards wines as well as a drawing for a WiscoBoxes™ gift.

John and Christine Stroebel have been producing exceptionally designed, hand-crafted jewelry for more than three decades. “We are passionate about the art and design of our pieces, selecting only the most exquisite gems from the most respected sellers in the world and crafting pieces that reflect the beauty and integrity of the stones,” she said. “We are equally passionate about the welfare of animals and hope that through this event we can bring attention and financial assistance to the incredible work done by Shelter from the Storm.”

In designs that range from organic and sensual, to bold and geometric, the work is “inspired by a combined intrigue of sculpture, architecture, and nature,” Christine said. A new collection of pieces is being unveiled for sale in conjunction with the event.

More information and updates on the Paws to Love event can be found at www.johnchristinedesigns.com or www.facebook.com/ JohnChristineDesigns.

About John/Christine Designs

Founded in 1988, John/Christine Designs is a collaborative custom jewelry design gallery between husband and wife, John and Christine Strobel. John’s creations are inspired by a combined intrigue of sculpture, architecture and nature. The gems and pearls set in their designs are meticulously selected for vibrancy of color, and fineness of cut. The John/Christine Designs studio and gallery are located in the artisan community of Paoli.

About Shelter From the Storm Animal Rescue

Founded in 2005 by Allison Davies, Shelter From the Storm is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization located in Madison, Wis. whose mission is to alleviate overcrowding in shelters and help adoptable/treatable animals. Shelter From the Storm extended its services in 2008, opening the Spay Me! Clinic where 12,000 animals are spayed or neutered each year. More information about Shelter From the Storm is available at sftsrescue.org.