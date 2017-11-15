Peace Corps Story Slam

press release: Returned Peace Corps Volunteers share the highlights from their service and how their actions led to some very unexpected reactions. Join current UW–Madison students and alumni for an evening of stories, food, and fun and find out how they took on The Unexpected!

Admission is $5 or a donation of two nonperishable food items for the Open Seat: UW Student Food Pantry.

Sponsored by the Peace Corps at UW-Madison and Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin–Madison