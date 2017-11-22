RSVP for Peace Wreath Workshop

× Expand Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice Peace Wreath workshop participants.

press release: In 2017 we are again offering fun workshops where we will help you create your own evergreen peace wreath using a variety of fresh, fragrant locally-collected greens, cones, berries, and dried flowers. Suggested donation for the workshop is $50 - $100 per person. Any donation is appreciated, and none is required. We will supply all materials, including extras to take with you to make a second wreath if you’d like. Workshops will be held near East High School at the OM Build Tiny Houses Village, 304 N Third Street, Madison, Wisconsin.

Registration is required by 2 days prior to workshop date ~ janetparker8@gmail.com or 608-228-9096.

Workshop Dates: Friday, Nov 24 (Buy Nothing Day, a.k.a. Black Friday) ~ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Saturday, November 25 ~ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Sunday, November 26 ~ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Would you like to buy a peace wreath?

WNPJ volunteers plan to make a few extra wreaths to sell. Please request by Nov 24 and we will try to have a wreath ready for you. Price is$75. Pickup will be at OM Build - 304 N Third Street.

Please contact janetparker8@gmail.com or 608-228-9096 to sign up for a workshop or to request a wreath to buy. Thank you so much! www.wnpj.org

All proceeds from the workshops & wreath sales benefit

Wisconsin Network for Peace & Justice and OM Build