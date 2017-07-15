Pedal for Paws

16th Annual Benefit Bike Ride

ALL NEW ROUTES Depart Downtown from Village Park in New Glarus. 25, 45, and 65 mile routes with varying elevations up 3,500 feet

Check in starts at 7:00 am. Complimentary rest/refreshment stops

SAG service provided until 2:00 pm, Helmets are required for all participants.

On or before July 3, 2017: Individual - $40.00, includes moisture wick t-shirt; Family - $55.00 (2 adults and 2 children), includes two t-shirts; Additional children - $15.00 per person, includes one t-shirt

After July 3, 2017: Individual - $45.00, includes moisture wick t-shirt; Family - $65.00 (2 adults and 2 children), includes two t-shirts; Additional children - $20.00 per person, includes one t-shirt

Everyone is welcome to join the after the ride party at Village Park for music, food, soft drinks, and free beer; courtesy of the famed New Glarus Brewery, Minhas Craft Brewery and The Grumpy Troll Brewery.