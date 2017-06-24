press release: Most people have heard of the Keystone XL pipeline and the threat it would pose to landowners, the climate, and the environment. Fewer know that the world’s largest pipeline carries toxic tar sands oil right through Wisconsin, in a corridor running from Superior to Delavan. Enbridge, a $126 billion Canadian company, wants to expand its pipeline network throughout the Midwest to transport tar sands from the Canadian boreal forests to the Gulf Coast, likely for export. Enbridge’s existing Line 61 will soon be at full capacity, carrying 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) through the state - 45% more than the Keystone XL.

And Enbridge’s plans don’t stop with Line 61. The company has told shareholders of its intentions to “twin” Line 61, creating a new pipeline in the same corridor that would carry up to an additional 800,000 bpd. With Line 61 and the new “twin” at full capacity, over 2 million barrels of tar sands oil would flow through Wisconsin each day.

On Saturday, June 24, people across Wisconsin will gather to enjoy some of the special outdoor places that are threatened by Enbridge’s pipelines. At four locations, people will take part in fun recreational activities and learn about the precious resources endangered by tar sands pipelines and ways we can protect them.

Pedal on the Pipeline. The Glacial Drumlin State Trail follows the old Chicago and North Western Railway track, stretching for 52 miles through farmlands and glacial topography. We’ll take a bike ride on the trail, leaving at 10:00 from the trailhead in Cottage Grove. Attendees will ride approximately 13 miles to the Line 61 crossing, where a short program will be held. The cyclists will then continue 2 miles along the trail to Korth Park, where they will picnic before riding back to Cottage Grove.

Other events:

Paddle on the Pipeline. The Namekagon is one of Wisconsin's premier flatwater canoeing and kayaking rivers. Historically, it was one of the most traveled rivers in the state. We’ll take a 3.5- to 4-hour canoe and kayak trip on the Namekagon, starting at the County K Landing in Trego at 10:00, stopping for a picnic along the way, and concluding at the Whispering Pines Landing around 3:00.

Parade on the Pipeline / Party for the Planet. This will be a fun, family-friendly event featuring hayrides, kites, lawn games, hula hoops, and free Sassy Cow ice cream. We’ll gather at noon at the intersection of Hwy.16 and Williams Road in Rio. Attendees will march in a festive parade at 1:00, learning about property rights and pipeline environmental impacts along the way. Free kites will be given to the first 20 kids!

Rock County March to Protect the Rock River. The Rock River begins in Fond du Lac County and flows southwest, emptying into the Mississippi River at Rock Island, Illinois, bisecting Rock County along the way. Attendees will assemble at Upper Courthouse Park in Janesville at 11:00, then march along the river, pausing on two bridges to convey their message to passing drivers with signs, banners, and animal hats. Demonstrators will then loop back to the starting point, with the event concluding around 1:30.

The Wisconsin Safe Energy (WiSE) Alliance is a coalition of community members, leaders, and organizations concerned about the safety, land, and environmental threats posed by proposals to expand tar sands in Wisconsin, especially along Enbridge’s Line 61 tar sands pipeline.