Peggy and Fred Times Three

press release: Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chair, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening of films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns this June for its twelfth year with a series of films and videos that explore the theme of dystopian futures. This year’s Rooftop Cinema pivots from showcasing avant-garde short films and videos to highlighting five provocative programs (which include three feature films) of lesser-known gems of foreign and American independent cinema. Films begin at sundown, approximately 9:30 pm. Camp chairs and blankets are welcome. Rooftop Cinema is free for MMoCA members/$7 for non-members; admission begins at the lobby reception desk one hour before screen time.

Leslie Thornton's magnum opus, this ongoing and open-ended serial follows its two improvisatory protagonists, children “raised by technology,” through a surreal landscape where pop culture and history, science and science fiction blur.

“Highly idiosyncratic and deeply creepy, this series as a whole—which includes passages in both film and video, sometimes shown concurrently—represents the most exciting recent work in the American avant-garde, a saga that raises questions about everything while making everything seem very strange” —Jonathan Rosenbaum

Peggy and Fred in Hell: The Prologue (Leslie Thornton, US, 1985, digital, 20 min.)

Peggy and Fred In Hell chronicles two small children journeying through a post-apocalyptic landscape to create their own world. Breaking genre restrictions, Thornton uses improvisation, planted quotes, archival footage and formless timeframes to confront the viewer's preconceptions of cause and effect.

Peggy and Fred and Pete (Leslie Thornton, US, 1988, digital, 22 min.)

Peggy and Fred meet up with Peter the Penguin, to once again make their way through the fragmentary remains of 20th Century American culture.

Peggy and Fred in Kansas (Leslie Thornton, US, 1989, digital, 11 min.)

Peggy and Fred, sole inhabitants of post-apocalyptic Earth, weather a prairie twister and scavenge for sense and sustenance amid the ruined devices of a ghosted culture.