Penny and Sparrow, Lowland Hum

press release: With influences ranging from The Swell Season to Iron & Wine to Stephen Sondheim, Penny & Sparrow’s Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke create music as intimate and poignant as it is powerful and earnest. The duo started making music together as roommates at the University of Texas in Austin, quickly building a reputation for strikingly honest, bare-boned acoustic music that resonated deeply with those who heard their songs and saw their captivating performances. True to their DIY ethos, Penny & Sparrow independently released two celebrated albums and one EP and toured the country extensively, building a loyal and fervent following. Produced by John Paul White (Civil Wars) and Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes), Let A Lover Drown (EP released Mar 2017) finds Penny & Sparrow pushing forward while maintaining a firm footing in a signature sound that boasts affecting vocals and contemplative lyrics. The depth, dynamics, and soul baring in their live shows make it easy to understand why fans have such a strong connection to their music, and why so many more are beginning to.

Virginia’s art-folk band Lowland Hum is husband-wife team Daniel and Lauren Goans. Both their live show and studio releases have garnered critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, the Washington Post, American Songwriter, and others. Lowland Hum's songs have been described as poetic and evocative, and their arrangements as minimal, hushed, and dynamic.

