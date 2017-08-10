× Expand Dead Man Winter's Dave Simonett.

press release: The People Brothers Band will host’s their 9th year of People Fest and play on Friday night. People Fest is a celebration of some of their best friends in the mid west music scene. The Big Wu will be playing Saturday night, August 12th celebrating their 25th anniversary tour. Dead Man Winter (featuring Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles), also performing Saturday night featuring some of the best country music players from Minneapolis. The entire lineup consists of over 35 of the best Mid-West musical acts of all genres. More details, pricing and the entire lineup can be found at driftlessmusicgardens.com

The Big Wu - The story goes that the Big Wu, bound for rock stardom, sold their souls for a case of Old Style beer one thirsty night long ago. The legend and the band live on. Still rocking their powerful, moving, and energizing original music for the fans. A jam band with a unique style and presence, the Wu combine strong, free flowing improv and vocal harmonies, with finely crafted songs for all tastes. Oh, and their fans are famously friendly.

The People Brothers Band - One of the staples of Madison's vibrant music scene, The People Brothers Band has been spreading their brand of Rhythm and Soul around the Upper Midwest for nine years. Currently working on their second studio album, the band is known for energetic live shows and ability to connect with the audience. They are the winners of the Wisconsins Area Music Industry Award for 2014 Soul/R&B Band of the Year and the Madison Area Music Award for 2015 Pop/R&B Album of the Year (Middle of the In Between), 2013 Blues Album of the Year (People Brothers Live) & Blues Song of the Year (Looky Here Mister).

Dead Man Winter - Playing a bull-bodied, emotionally resonant brand of Americana-infused indie rock, Dead Man Winter is a group led by Dave Simonett, best known as one of the founding members of the progressive bluegrass group Trampled by Turtles. Furnace marks a whole lot of firsts for the accomplished songwriter. It’s his first time putting his long-running, popular string band, Trampled by Turtles, on hiatus to focus all of his efforts on a more personal project. It’s his first time speaking so plainly and literally about something happening in his private life. And it’s his first time dedicating an entire record to a single topic — a topic so significant and intimate that he questioned whether or not he should even release it into the world. “I'm not even that big of a fan of breakup records, myself,” he says. “I mean, there's some I really love. Like Blood on the Tracks, fuck, I love it. But it was just kind of a necessary — that's the only way I know how to let it out. It would have been pretty hard to write about anything else at the time.” There is palpable sadness and moments of poignant reflection, to be sure, but Furnace also propels Simonett forward with an undeniable sense of newfound freedom. At some points, like on the upbeat third track, “Red Wing Blue Wing,” you could describe the music as downright rollicking.