People Over Pipelines: Protecting Our Homes and Water

press release: A movement is growing across the country as communities are opposing proposed pipelines that offer more risks than they do benefits. From North Dakota to Minnesota, tribes are calling for their sovereignty, hunting and gathering rights, and their treaty rights to be upheld. Landowners from Georgia to Virginia to Nebraska are standing up for their property rights and opposing eminent domain for oil pipelines. Faith leaders, concerned community members, environmentalists, climate activists and more are all standing together.

Here in Wisconsin, Enbridge is moving forward on plans for another oil pipeline through the heart of Wisconsin--the Line 61-twin or Line 66. The pipeline could jeopardize our major waterways (like the Namekagon River, Wisconsin River, and Rock River), our property rights, the safety of our communities, our climate, and more.

Join us Friday, October 27 to discover the lessons-learned from pipeline fights around the country, hear from those threatened by the proposed pipeline, and find out where you fit in protecting land and water from tar sands pipelines. Tribal members, Enbridge easement-holders, environmentalists, youth activists and more will come together to learn from each other and decide how we'll team up to stop the pipeline!

Speakers include:

Jane Kleeb, Bold Allliance

Jon Greendeer, Ho-Chunk member

The Youth Climate Intervenors

Philomena Kebec, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission

Mark Borchardt, 80 Feet Is Enough!

Paul DeMain, News from Indian Country

A 360-degree panel about the potential impacts up-and-down the line on Wisconsin

Whether or not you can attend, please consider donating to this effort. Tar Sands pipelines threaten our environment and people here in Wisconsin and in the Midwest.

Carpools will be arranged from across Wisconsin where there is interest. If you'd like to volunteer, contact elizabeth.ward@sierraclub.org.