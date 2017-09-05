People Power

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Monthly meeting of the Madison, WI People Power group. People Power is a grassroots-organizing project of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). All are welcome!

6:30PM - 8PM,Tuesday September 5, 2017

Madison Public Library: Lakeview Branch,2845 N Sherman Ave.

This event is free.

For more information, contact Julia Gilden at julia.gilden@gmail.com.

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Politics & Activism
