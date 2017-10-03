press release:

Join us for this Tuesday Movie Matinee. Bring a snack, a friend, and enjoy the film!

People Will Talk (1951). Starring Cary Grant and Jeanne Crain. Noah Praetorius, a controversial doctor falls in love with Debra, a student who finds out that she is pregnant by her old boyfriend, who died in the military. Comedy, Drama, Romance. NR. 110 minutes.