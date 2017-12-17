Peppermint Hot Chocolate in a Jar

Often, it’s homemade gifts that are the most cherished – and DreamBank is the perfect place to make them! Using a classic mason jar and decadent hot chocolate ingredients, we’ll craft winter gifts for you to bestow upon your loved ones. Don’t worry – you’ll get some hot chocolate too. We’ll provide the supplies; you bring the creativity – and your love of all things pepperminty! For this special holiday event guests ages 8 up are welcome, so long as they are accompanied by a parent.