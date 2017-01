press release: "Why We Need a Gray Panthers Revival and an Intergenerational Coalition to Fight Corporate-Imposed Austerity" will be discussed on Thur Feb 16th 6:30pm at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St Room 104. Hear about and join the new Madison-Area Gray Panthers Network, all ages welcome. Hosted by the Peregrine Forum, more info 608-284-9082