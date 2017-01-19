Peregrine Forum

Thur Jan 19th 6:30pm in Room 104 at the Madison Central Public Library 201 W. Mifflin

Jan 19th will be on the eve of Trump's inauguration.

We will continue our discussion of how to organize and mobilize against the coming Trumpian neofascism.

Please bring your ideas and projects to share.

Our forum on Russia will be postponed to sometime early in 2017 after kleptocrat Trump's close alliance with Putin's own kleptocratic state becomes more obvious.