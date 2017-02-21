Peregrines of Chicago and Beyond: Back from the Brink

Tuesday, February 21st, 7:00pm, Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, 330 N Orchard St., 

Once on the Endangered Species List and extirpated in Illinois from 1951 until 1986, the Peregrine Falcon population is now soaring past historic levels.  Mary's presentation will take us through the monumental recovery of the Peregrines in Illinois. As the majority of the population now lives in an urban habitat, learn what it means to live in close proximity - even as close as a nest on a window-ledge - to this remarkable bird.   

This event is co-hosted by Madison Audubon Society & UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies

