RSVP for Perennial Combinations for Sunny Locations

press release: Good plant combinations are the key to beautiful borders. Join Olbrich Horticulturist Phillip Stutz on a walk through the outdoor gardens where he will discuss and show you perennial plant combinations for sunny places, including new and 'tried and true' plants. You will have an opportunity to observe how the mix of perennials with bulbs, trees, and shrubs helps fill out a four season garden. Limited space; register early.

Thursday, September 7, 6-7:30 pm

Registration Deadline: August 31

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-12