press release: Get tips to create a beautiful landscape at the perennial gardening class Sat., June 3, 10-11 a.m., at America’s Best Flowers, 4311 Vilas Hope Rd. Perennial Manager Margaret Elmore shares strategies to plan, plant and maintain garden beds that look good season to season.

“It starts with choosing the right plants for the situation,” says Elmore. “Use the tags on the pots as your guide. Then everything else can fall into place.”

Elmore discusses how sun exposure and soil type guides plant selection, how to properly amend and fertilize garden beds, and how to keep plants looking their best. Get gardening questions answered during the Q&A session. Leave with a free garden plan to get started at home.