RSVP for Perennials for Sun

press release: Discover spectacular perennials for sun that brighten your landscape from spring through fall. Dane County UWEX Horticulture Educator Lisa Johnson will discuss the characteristics of perennials, winter hardiness, proper planting and watering, propagation, and how to choose the right perennial for sunny locations. She will share some organic pest and disease management techniques and help you find the resources needed for successful perennial growing in Wisconsin.

Thursday, May 17, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: May 10

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-47