press release: Tickets for the concerts are $20.00 and can be purchased online at www.PerfectHarmonyChorus.org, directly from chorus members, or at the door.

Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus is Madison's gay and gay-friend men's chorus, using music and performance to enrich the lives of its audience and supporters. They serve within the LGBT communities of the area, as well as the Madison Area community at large; in their own words, "we sing to make a better world."