press release: Join Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus as we "Take A Stand!" on Friday June 1, at 7:30pm.

NEW THIS YEAR - Due to recent capacity and sell-out performances we have added an additional spring concert date, Sunday June 3, at 3pm. Both concerts will be held at First United Methodist Church - Madison, WI, at 203 Wisconsin Avenue.

"Take A Stand!" features songs of personal empowerment, social justice, and love. The theme is explored musically with anthems such as "Do You Hear the People Sing?" and "We Shall Overcome," as well as more introspective pieces like "Shame," "Give Us a Death Undiminished," and "And So It Goes."

Special guest appearances from members of StageQ, Inc. and Proud Theater!

Tickets are available for $15 until May 31st from chorus members as well as online at www.PerfectHarmonyChorus.or g. Tickets at the door are $20.

Limited parking available in parking lot. Street parking and two parking structures are within walking distance.