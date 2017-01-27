Perfect Insider

press release: Shiki Magata is a genius programmer who, as a child, killed her parents. After being found innocent due to her mental state, she disappeared from the public eye to open an isolated research lab on a remote island. Souhei Saikawa, a college professor, is obsessed with Magatas work, and, along with his student Moe Nishinosono and the rest of the Saikawa Research Lab, ends up planning a retreat to the island where Magata resides. Thus the stage is set for a series of mysterious instances. Screening permission and image courtesy of Sentai Filmworks, www.sentaifilmworks.com

The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting.

Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.