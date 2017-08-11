Pericles, Prince of Tyre

press release: Here we have something of a rare delicacy. Funny and heartfelt, with a healthy dose of danger. Like the sea that serves as his path, Pericles’ story is nothing short of epic, as he battles storms, pirates and traitorous kings with equal flair. There are princesses to wed, daughters to adore and dreams to be dashed – only to be born again, all the more radiant for their journey through the darkness. This is, after all, an adventure, and adventure is always built on a bed of hope. Why else would we ever set sail? This saga springs from a cast of just nine players – a Shakespearean specialty, not to be missed.

Featuring: Tracy Michelle Arnold, David Daniel, Gavin Lawrence, Cristina Panfilio, Cage Sebastian Pierre, James Ridge & Marcus Truschinski