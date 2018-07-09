Period Bomb, Piracy by Repair, Indigo Trip

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Period Bomb - from Miami Florida!

https://www.facebook.com/periodbomb/

https://periodbomb.bandcamp.com/

Piracy By Repair - debut show! -Experimental noise folk

Indigo Trip

https://www.facebook.com/indigotrip1/

Kicking things off with a jam!

Donation suggested at the door to help support touring band Period Bomb!

https://www.facebook.com/events/156031808473538/

