press release: Paul Perrilles, otherwise known as “the kid” (named by Ray Charles trumpeter David Hoffman), is a young professional musician who derives from the Peoria, Illinois, area. Born in Peoria, Paul found his passion for drums at a very young age. The drums have been his family for three generations, and he picked up the drumsticks just like his father and grandfather did before him.

Using his sticks and his imagination, Paul is able to blend together a variety of musical genres to fit into any style he is playing in the moment. He has played with many bands playing several different genres from rock, to jazz, and even folk. His most noticeable discography includes a year-long stint with The Way Down Wanderers, a fast-paced, soulful americana band that derived from Peoria. Paul can be heard on the album “Path to Follow” with this popular folk group.

Paul has made the 2015 and 2016 Honors All State Jazz Ensemble under direction of Brent Wallarab and Reginald Thomas. He has also made his way into several prestigious jazz camps, including the Michigan State University jazz camp, the Northern Illinois University jazz camp, Birch Creek Music Performance Center, and the Simpson College jazz camp. While at Birch Creek (most recognized), Paul made the top jazz ensemble, the Jazz Ambassadors and toured Wisconsin for 2 weeks out of the summer.

Paul is now pursuing a new musical endeavor called the Perrilles Project with some of the best musicians in Chicago. This group is inspired by some of his most influential musicians of the bebop era and onward. Paul is currently pursuing a career in jazz music with this ensemble at Northern Illinois University studying with some of the best musicians in the Chicago area.