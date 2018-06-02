Perrito Party

press release: We'll kick off the Summer Reading Club - and have activities and refreshments to celebrate the famed Olo - the Mexican Hairless Dog! There will also be a chance to read with real dogs! Featured dog art by Falk and Sandburg Bilingual 4K classrooms. Activities geared especially for Preschool - 2nd Grade.

Comenzaremos el Club de Lectura de Verano, y tendremos actividades y refrigerios para celebrar el famoso "Xolo"-¡el perro mexicano sin pelo! También habrá una oportunidad de leer con perros de verdad! Arte del perro presentado por la escuela de Falk clase Bilingüe de 4K. Actividades orientadas especialmente para preescolar-2 grado.