Perseid Meteor Shower Party

press release: At UW Pine Bluff Observatory, 4065 Observatory Drive, Cross Plains, Saturday, August 12th, 6:30 - 10:00 pm

Enjoy a free evening of family fun! Come watch the stars - still and falling- with friends and neighbors. Parking is available but space is limited. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for meteor watching.

In the event of rain or clouds, rain date is Sunday, August 13th. We will send out an email on Saturday if the event is postponed.