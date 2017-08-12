Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing
Donald County Park, Mount Horeb 1945 State Highway 92, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Perseid Meteor Shower viewing at Donald Park, Saturday, August 12th at 8:00 pm. Join the Friends of Donald Park and Madison Astronomical Society to view the night sky. Telescopes, refreshments and evening fire provided. If cancelled due to rain or cloudy skies, updates will be posted to our websites by 4:00 p.m. atwww.donaldpark.org, www.madisonastro.org. or email contact@donaldpark.org.
Info
Donald County Park, Mount Horeb 1945 State Highway 92, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572 View Map
Environment