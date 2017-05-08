Personal Archiving Lab Tutorial

The Personal Archiving Lab at Central Library is a collection of equipment that can be used to digitize at-risk analog materials, like home movies, video tapes, audio cassettes, photographs, and other paper-based documents. Stop by the Local History Room for this tutorial on how to use the library's Personal Archiving Lab, then make an appointment for one-on-one assistance with your personal archiving project.

The Personal Archiving Lab is funded by a gift from Marvin J. Levy