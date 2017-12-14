press release: Thurs. Dec. 14th 6:30 pm Madison Central Library, Rm. 104 (201 W. Mifflin St.) Perspectives on Left Strategy for 2018 and Beyond – discussion hosted by the Peregrine Forum. Some of the questions to be addressed: What do the recent Nov 2017 election results indicate--can the Far Right be beaten in 2018? Can progressives take over the currently corporate-dominated Democratic Party? Can progressive/left third parties gain leverage in the American political system? Can major structural reforms in the U.S. economy and political system be achieved through electoral strategies? Are there possible non-electoral alternative strategies? Spokespeople for different progressive/left points of view invited. Info? #608-284-9082