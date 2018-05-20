Pet Parade

to Google Calendar - Pet Parade - 2018-05-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pet Parade - 2018-05-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pet Parade - 2018-05-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Pet Parade - 2018-05-20 12:00:00

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: May 20, 12:00-4:00pm, Q106 Pet Parade

Think your four-legged friend is the cutest in all the land? Come show your pet off at the Q106

Pet Parade. Enjoy a variety of vendors, and some local food while you watch a parade of pets do a short loop around the area. This event is free and open to the public, you and your pup can even be in the parade if you like!

Info
Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Special Interests
608-848-1079
to Google Calendar - Pet Parade - 2018-05-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pet Parade - 2018-05-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pet Parade - 2018-05-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Pet Parade - 2018-05-20 12:00:00