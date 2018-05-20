Pet Parade
press release: May 20, 12:00-4:00pm, Q106 Pet Parade
Think your four-legged friend is the cutest in all the land? Come show your pet off at the Q106
Pet Parade. Enjoy a variety of vendors, and some local food while you watch a parade of pets do a short loop around the area. This event is free and open to the public, you and your pup can even be in the parade if you like!
Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
