Peter Mulvey, Kaia Fowler, Sista Strings, Bill Camplin

press release: Lamplighter Sessions (Dec. 7 through Dec. 15) schedule is complete and on the website. The list includes Ben Bedford, Mark Dvorak, Johnsmith, Simon Balto, Humbird, Cris Plata, Brianna Lane, Sista Strings, John Louis, Kaia Fowler, Bill Camplin, Nickel and Rose, Paul Cebar, Mike Mangione, Tim Grimm, Chris Porterfield, Her Crooked Heart, not to mention Peter Mulvey in a different disguise every night. Purchase tickets at the Carpe or by using the ticket link on the each night's page on our website.