Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings, Clare Norelle

× Expand Peter Mulvey

press release: Open Doors for Refugees presents acclaimed folk/indie singer Peter Mulvey in a benefit concert, Jammin’ for Refugees, Sunday, July 23, 2017 ‬at Threshold, 2717 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI. Mulvey will be accompanied by SistaStrings, a dynamic string duo, also from Milwaukee. Opening the concert will be Madison musician Clare Norelle. ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; show start-time, 6:00 p.m. Seating is limited and advance ticket purchase is recommended. Advance tickets, $30 on EventBrite; $35, day-of-show. Food prepared by newcomer refugees, as well as beverages, will be available for sale.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Peter Mulvey is a Milwaukee based folk singer-songwriter who has gained national acclaim on the indie folk/rock circuit and through his albums. He has been hailed as a “master guitar wizard” and “erudite song writer,” with a devoted following.

“People, this is the heart of what I do,” Mulvey says. “I love to get musicians together and to play music in its raw, conversational form. To listen, to jump in without knowing exactly what comes next, to be surprised and enlivened. This is the holy grail for me.”

Accompanying Mulvey will be SistaStrings, a crowd-wowing sister-act from Milwaukee. Classically-trained string musicians and passionate lovers of the classical music genre, the women’s first love is gospel music. Their sound has been described as soulful and fresh, a unique blend of their eclectic musical background.

Clare Norelle writes and performs songs in English, Spanish, and French; she also tells stories, and teaches yoga for people recovering from trauma and loss.

Don’t miss this festive night of music, conversation and food that will support Open Doors’ mission of helping refugees make a home in the Madison area.

Open Doors for Refugees is a nonprofit community volunteer organization advocating for, welcoming, and helping refugees settle in the greater Madison area. A project of the Center for Community Stewardship, donations are tax-deductible.

facebook.com/OpenDoorsForRefugees