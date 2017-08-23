Peter Sprague, Almost in Time, Goodman Center Youth Group
30 on the Square 100 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Jazz at Five celebrates its 24th season with a terrific mix of Local, Regional, and National acts each evening kicked off with a youth performing group.
August 23 enjoy New Orleans jazz played by Almost in Time a local band. Their music takes you back to New Orleans’ Mardi Gras. Up next from California is one of best Jazz guitarist playing bluesy jazz or does Peter play jazzy blues? Come and find out!
