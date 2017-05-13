Pete's Dragon

PG | 1h 43min | Adventure, Family, Fantasy | 2016 (USA) The adventures of an orphaned boy named Pete and his best friend Elliot, who just so happens to be a dragon. http://movies.disney.com/petes-dragon-2016 Terrific films for people of all ages, from kids through adults. Families are welcome, but individual teens and adults are too. Refreshments will be served. (Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult)