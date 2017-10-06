Free.

press release: Upon arriving in Syracuse after growing up in Brussels, Belgium as an American expat, Lorenzo Gillis Cook was introduced to the fast paced, lo-fi sound of the American house show scene. Though he had been making music for years under the name Spark Alaska and a multitude of high school bands, the franticness and earnest expression being put on display in these upstate basements and attics was infectious.

In late 2014, Cook brought the first Petite League demo of friend and drummer Henry Schoonmaker, and the rest is history. Since then, the two have recorded two albums (Slugger and No Hitter), garnered press from Pitchfork, the Fader, Noisey, etc. , co-founded the notable Syracuse DIY venue Scarier Dome, and now reside in Ridgewood, Queens post-graduation.

This bring us to present day, and the band’s the third record, Rips One Into the Night. Blending the sweet, bubblegum qualities of bedroom pop and the snot nosed fuzz of garage rock, Rips One Into the Night is Petite League fully-formed. Coming in at 10 tracks, Rips One Into the Night will be released on September 1st by The Native Sound and the band’s own Scarier Dome label.