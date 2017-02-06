PFLAG Mount Horeb Area

Google Calendar - PFLAG Mount Horeb Area - 2017-02-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PFLAG Mount Horeb Area - 2017-02-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PFLAG Mount Horeb Area - 2017-02-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - PFLAG Mount Horeb Area - 2017-02-06 18:00:00

press release: Monday, February 6 at 6:00 pm: New Chapter of PFLAG Mount Horeb Area Informational Meeting for new members and to elect its first Board of Directors (up to 9 members). Mt. Horeb American Legion Hall at 102 South 3rd Street. Anyone interested is welcome. For questions send email to  pflagmoho@gmail.com 

Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends, and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy. PFLAG has 400 chapters and 200,000 supporters crossing multiple generations of American families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. This vast grassroots network is cultivated, resourced, and serviced by PFLAG National, located in Washington, D.C., the National Board of Directors and 13 volunteer Regional Directors.

Info

LGBT, Support Groups

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - PFLAG Mount Horeb Area - 2017-02-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PFLAG Mount Horeb Area - 2017-02-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PFLAG Mount Horeb Area - 2017-02-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - PFLAG Mount Horeb Area - 2017-02-06 18:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer