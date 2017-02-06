press release: Monday, February 6 at 6:00 pm: New Chapter of PFLAG Mount Horeb Area Informational Meeting for new members and to elect its first Board of Directors (up to 9 members). Mt. Horeb American Legion Hall at 102 South 3rd Street. Anyone interested is welcome. For questions send email to pflagmoho@gmail.com

Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends, and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy. PFLAG has 400 chapters and 200,000 supporters crossing multiple generations of American families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. This vast grassroots network is cultivated, resourced, and serviced by PFLAG National, located in Washington, D.C., the National Board of Directors and 13 volunteer Regional Directors.