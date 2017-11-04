Phat Phunktion, Mama Digdown's Brass Band

Funk Out Cancer (Carbone Cancer Center benefit). $35 ($25 adv.).

press release: Founded in 2009, Funk Out Cancer is a Concert and Silent Auction in Memory of Kate Gates Falaschi. All proceeds will go to fund cancer research at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. The 2017 event will be on November 4th at The Majestic Theatre. Music will feature Phat Phunktion and Mama Digdown’s Brass Band! Of course, there will be many awesome items in the silent auction as well.