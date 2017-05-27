Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys

press release: "Phil Gnarly and the Tough Guys was a Madison band that launched a thousand hangovers and one of the great leads in music journalism history." - State Journalist, John Kovalic

1987, Butch Vig & Steve Marker recorded their "Philville," at Smart Studios in Madison. The Cap Times called it "totally cool ... the album provides the kind of rough, rousing non-stop mayhem that the band has built its reputation around."