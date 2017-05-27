Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys

Google Calendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-05-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-05-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-05-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-05-27 19:00:00

Nau-Ti-Gal 5360 Westport Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: "Phil Gnarly and the Tough Guys was a Madison band that launched a thousand hangovers and one of the great leads in music journalism history." - State Journalist, John Kovalic

1987, Butch Vig & Steve Marker recorded their "Philville," at Smart Studios in Madison.  The Cap Times called it "totally cool ... the album provides the kind of rough, rousing non-stop mayhem that the band has built its reputation around."   

Info

Nau-Ti-Gal 5360 Westport Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-246-3130

Google Calendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-05-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-05-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-05-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-05-27 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-08-05 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-08-05 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-08-05 17:30:00 iCalendar - Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys - 2017-08-05 17:30:00