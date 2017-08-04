Phil Hands

UW Union South-Gallery 1308 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

The Wisconsin State Journal artist Phil Hands' interest in political art is described as such: "Since cavemen scrawled on walls, people have been using drawings to satirize the world around them. Political cartoons compress complex ideas, and point out hypocrisy with humor. In a political era ripe for satire, there’s never been a better time to learn about the art of the cartoon."

Opening reception is on August 4th from 6-7 pm.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Exhibition then open daily from 7am-10pm until September 22nd.

