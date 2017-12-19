Phillip Sudderberg, Jacob Wick, Andrew Clinkman

press release:

Phillip Sudderberg (drums), Jacob Wick (trumpet) and Andrew Clinkman (guitar)

$8 advance, $10 door. 8pm (7:30pm doors)

Phillip Sudderberg is a Chicago-based drummer, educator, and writer active across a variety of the city’s creative-leaning communities. Phillip explores the possibilities of overtone, density, and fluidity on the drum set in ways that draw upon his study of both idiomatic and non-idiomatic musical traditions. Jacob Wick is a trumpet player and improviser. Originally from the suburbs of Chicago, Wick has lived in Brooklyn, Oakland, and Los Angeles, and has performed with a variety of improvisers and composers in a variety of contexts. Andrew Clinkman is a Chicago based guitarist whose work primarily centers around experimental and improvised music.