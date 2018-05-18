Photographing Nature’s Cathedrals: Carleton E. Watkins, Eadweard Muybridge and H. H. Bennett

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin

press release: May 18–August 26, 2018

Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts, Milwaukee Art Museum  

Visitors will experience early nature photography that shaped America’s love of nature in Photographing Nature’s Cathedrals: Carleton E. Watkins, Eadweard Muybridge and H. H. Bennett beginning May 18. The exhibition displays rarely seen works by three nineteenth-century photographers, including mammoth-plate prints, panoramas and stereographs—the cutting-edge photographic technology of their time. These groundbreaking photographs helped bring the natural wonders of America to the attention of the country and the world.

Curated by Ariel Pate, Assistant Curator of Photography, Milwaukee Art Museum

Presenting Sponsor: In Memory of Joan W. Nason

Supporting Sponsor: James A. Schleif and William H. Morley

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin
