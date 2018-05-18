Photographing Nature’s Cathedrals: Carleton E. Watkins, Eadweard Muybridge and H. H. Bennett
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin
press release: May 18–August 26, 2018
Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts, Milwaukee Art Museum
Visitors will experience early nature photography that shaped America’s love of nature in Photographing Nature’s Cathedrals: Carleton E. Watkins, Eadweard Muybridge and H. H. Bennett beginning May 18. The exhibition displays rarely seen works by three nineteenth-century photographers, including mammoth-plate prints, panoramas and stereographs—the cutting-edge photographic technology of their time. These groundbreaking photographs helped bring the natural wonders of America to the attention of the country and the world.
Curated by Ariel Pate, Assistant Curator of Photography, Milwaukee Art Museum
Presenting Sponsor: In Memory of Joan W. Nason
Supporting Sponsor: James A. Schleif and William H. Morley