Impact Youth Center is offering photography classes, open to all Middle and High School Students.

Tuesdays 10-11:30 AM , June 12 - August 8, 2017

Impact Youth Center (across from the Breakwater), 6406 Bridge Road, Monona

Cost: FREE

For more information please contact Hannah at impactyouthcenter@ globalpresence.com or call 608-255-5558