PhotoMidwest Black & White Group

press release: At Oasis Cafe, 2690 Research Park Dr., Fitchburg:

Different Looks, an exhibit of images by members of PhotoMidwest's Black and White Group. The photographers are Somsamay Homphothichak, Don Sylvester, Mark Golbach, Sharkey Plender, Steve Ralser, John Gauder, John Hanrahan, Reece Donihi and Tim Mulcahy.

Exhibit reception: Saturday, May 6th, 1-3 p.m. at the Oasis Cafe.

Drop in anytime during business hours for a cup of coffee and some great Black and White Photography. The exhibit will remain up until the end of May.