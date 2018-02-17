Piano Fondue
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release: "A little party never killed nobody."
Calling all Dollfaces & Old Sports to join us for a Roaring '20s themed Dueling Piano night hosted by Piano Fondue.
Prohibition inspired evening of cocktails and a scrumptious dessert bar from The Heritage Tavern.
1920s attire encouraged, but not required.
Doors open at 6pm. Dueling Pianos 7:30-10:30pm.
$100 VIP ticket includes private seating with cocktail server, hosted bar, appetizer & desserts from The Heritage Tavern *very limited quantity available
$60 General Admission ticket includes a welcome drink & 2 cocktail tokens, dessert bar, dueling piano show, standing room & limited seating available.