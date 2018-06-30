press release: Give Pia the Gift of Movement: Support Pia's Path to Walk! Join us for a fun evening of food, drink, music, silent auction and more to support Pia and her Path to Walk!

Pia has quadriplegic spastic Cerebral Palsy, affecting her legs more than her arms.

She needs your help to cover the costs of a surgery, SDR, to give her the chance to be mobile, walk and live a life free of pain. Pia is the daughter of Jamie (Clark) Mueller, originally of Sun Prairie, SPHS Class of 1995, and Roland Mueller. Pia has a twin brother, Felix Mueller.

The Muellers are coming to the U.S. because this is the best place for Pia to have the surgery to help her walk. The Muellers need help to cover the costs of surgery, Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), to give her the chance to be mobile, walk and live a life free of pain. For Pia, the main battle is against her constant muscle tightness (spasticity). While CP itself isn’t degenerative or progressive, spasticity is. As time goes by, it will cause permanent deformities in Pia’s bones and muscles that cannot be fixed. This is why it is so important to reduce or eliminate the spasticity at an early age.

Saturday, June 30, 2018 5:00pm-9:00pm

5:00pm Doors open + Cash Bar opens

6:00pm-8:00pm

Silent Auction + More! Heavy Hors d'oeuvres + Cash Bar

8:00pm Close of Silent Auction

8:30pm Reveal of Funds Raised