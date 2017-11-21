Pie Sale

Google Calendar - Pie Sale - 2017-11-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pie Sale - 2017-11-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pie Sale - 2017-11-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pie Sale - 2017-11-21 10:00:00

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Stock up for Thanksgiving at the Friends of the Meadowridge Library's annual - and very popular - pie sale. The sale begins at 10 am and lasts until all pies have been purchased. There will be many different varieties and all pies will be $10.00. Proceeds benefit the Meadowridge Branch Library. Meadowridge is at 5726 Raymond Road, Madison, WI 53711

Info
Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Fundraisers
Books
608-288-6160
Google Calendar - Pie Sale - 2017-11-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pie Sale - 2017-11-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pie Sale - 2017-11-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pie Sale - 2017-11-21 10:00:00