Pieta Brown, Kerosene Kites, Mark Croft

press release: Join Driftless Area Land Conservancy Saturday, October 21st at the Mineral Point Opera House as Pieta Brown, Kerosene Kites and Mark Croft share their songs to help protect the lands we cherish most.

Pieta Brown, the daughter of the acclaimed singer songwriter Greg Brown who performed the benefit concert for Driftless last year, is an incredible songwriter in her own right. The BBC heralds Pieta as "a self-styled poetess, folk goddess and country waif." Pieta Brown first came to international attention with her 2002 self-titled debut.

Pieta has since been recognized by NPR for her "moody, ethereal" songwriting, applauded by The Boston Globe for her "mercurial voice" and has continued to gain wide-spread critical attention for both her singing and songwriting with each release.

Also performing are two of Madison’s finest singer songwriters Erik Kjelland of Mascot Theory and Beth Kille. Beth and Erik perform as a duo in Kerosene Kites.

These prolific songwriters began co-writing in the fall of 2013 and are both members of the Nashville Songwriters Association - Madison Chapter.

Mark Croft is a skilled guitar player, a powerful and dynamic vocalist, and an award winning songwriter and entertainer.

This year’s fundraiser will help support the Driftless Area Land Conservancy’s efforts to maintain and enhance the beauty of Southwestern Wisconsin’s natural and agricultural landscape.