Tickets $22

press release: Hailed as a "self-styled poetess, folk goddess and country waif" by the BBC, Pieta Brown first came to international attention with her 2002 self-titled debut. The daughter of Grammy-nominated folk musician Greg Brown, Pieta has since been recognized by NPR for her "moody, ethereal" songwriting, applauded by The Boston Globe for her "mercurial voice,” and has continued to gain widespread critical attention for both her singing and songwriting with each release. She has shared stages with artists from Emmylou Harris and JJ Cale to Neko Case and Richard Thompson, in addition to performing at major festivals like Bonnaroo and Mountain Jam. Continually revealing new layers as both a songwriter and performer, Pieta is being recognized as one of modern Americana's true gems.